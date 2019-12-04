Check out The Cliffs for free at the grand opening this weekend.

From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 7), there will be free entry and an introductory top rope class. Rental gear will be available ($5 climbing shoes, $4 harness, $2 chalk bag). The celebration also features face painting, climbing games, and other entertainment, as well as food trucks, which will be parked outside. At 8 p.m., the after-party kicks off with DJs and free beer for those who bring their own cup.