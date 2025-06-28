19 can’t-miss summer festivals and markets in Philadelphia

While many Philadelphians escape to the Shore or beyond for summer, the city’s artists, restaurateurs, and cultural groups stay home — and bring the heat with some of the season’s best events.

From illuminated sculptures lighting up Franklin Square to vintage flea markets, outdoor concerts, neighborhood block parties, and nationally recognized festivals, here’s your guide to the must-see festivals and markets happening across Philadelphia this summer.

Franklin Square glows again this summer with more than 1,000 illuminated sculptures inspired by Chinese culture and history, including a new 200-foot-long serpent in honor of the Year of the Snake. Expect stage performances, fountain shows, and a family-friendly vibe.

Advertisement

📅 June 20-Aug. 31, Open daily 6 p.m.-11 p.m., 💵 $16-$29,📍200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 phillychineselanternfestival.com

Center City District’s Philadelphia Marketplace in Dilworth Park is regularly a great place to shop local vendors. But on June 27 and June 28, a special vintage pop-up will take over the marketplace with eclectic fashion statements, quality goods, and more.

📅 June 27-28, noon-6 p.m., 💵 Free,📍1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 🌐 centercityphila.org

The Germantown Fashion & Arts Festival brings together local artists, musicians, and designers for a full day of performances and community celebration. This year’s lineup includes a runway show, live music from Rusty Stone of The Trammps, and a high-energy set from the Sixers Stixers, the official drumline of the Philadelphia 76ers.

📅 June 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 💵 Free,📍5442 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, Pa. 19144

Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta, one of Philadelphia’s largest Latino celebrations, returns to LOVE Park with a day of music, dance, and cultural pride. Highlights include the Hispanic Parade of Flags, a headlining performance by Grammy-nominated reggaeton artist Ivy Queen, and free book giveaways for kids.

📅 June 28, 2 p.m.-9 p.m., 💵 Free📍1501 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 🌐 july4thphilly.com

This Pride Month, the circus comes to Kensington with an afternoon of queer arm wrestling, juggling, and performances by Tangle’s Tiny Circus, Spider Wolf Circus, and Roller Circus — billed as “the greatest show on wheels.” Plus, drag story time, clowns, and a vendor marketplace all happening at Philadelphia Brewing Co.

📅 June 28, 3 p.m.-8 p.m., 💵 Free,📍2440 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa., 19125, 📷 @east_kensington_arts

Observed annually in June, Black Music Month is bringing Philadelphia music legends to The Dell Music Center, including Kindred the Family Soul, Musiq Soulchild, DJ Aktive, and Philly Freeway.

📅 June 29, 4 p.m., 💵 Free,📍2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19132, 🌐 thedellmusiccenter.com

Richmond Street Flea brings together vintage clothing collectors, local artists, and craftspeople for a laid-back market with live DJs and punk bands. It’s the place to hunt for your next statement piece — whether for your wardrobe or your home.

📅 June 29, July 27, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Free,📍Richmond St. & E. Clearfield St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134, 📷 @richmondstreetflea

This neighborhood market and happy hour is a perfect weekly excursion to East Passyunk, every Thursday until Aug. 28, to wine and dine at their award-winning restaurants and peruse the sidewalk market — Italian promenade style.

📅 Thursdays, 5 p.m., 💵 Free,📍Tasker St. & E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 visiteastpassyunk.com

John Adams, the second U.S. president, once declared July 2 as a day for “pomp and parade.” The National Constitution Center has turned this idea into an annual day of parades, concerts, games, museum exhibitions, discounts, and specials around Philly’s historic district.

📅 July 2, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 💵 Free/Pay as you go,📍525 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 constitutioncenter.org

Wawa Welcome America ft. LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan

The city’s official Fourth of July celebration is happening on The Parkway with performances by Grammy award-winning artists, LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan, followed by the biggest fireworks show in the city.

📅 July 4, 4 p.m.-10 p.m., 💵 Free,📍200 N. 19th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 july4thphilly.com

One of Philly’s most popular flea markets returns for a weekend inside and outside the Sheet Metal Workers union building on Delaware Avenue. With hundreds of vendors spread across three days, this is one of the biggest vintage and flea markets of the summer — and a must for serious thrifters.

📅 July 11, 4 p.m.-9 p.m., July 12 & July 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 $6-$15,📍1301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 🌐 phillyprfm.com

Don’t miss the chance to lie in the grass of a West Philly park while uplifting jazz wafts through the air. The Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Fest is a fun afternoon festival with opportunities to get in tune with local musicians, including acts like V. Shayne Frederick and Ursula Rucker.

📅 July 19, noon-7 p.m., 💵 Free,📍N. 39th St. & Powelton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104, 🌐 hopephl.org

Headhouse Square is a quaint area of the Society Hill neighborhood where the Philadelphia Flea Market will stage two more summer markets. Dozens of local vendors will have clothing, home goods, antiques, and handcrafted art.

📅 July 19, Aug. 16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Free,📍400 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 philafleamarkets.org

BlackStar, one of the country’s premier Black film festivals, is a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s arts scene. The festival showcases shorts, documentaries, experimental films, and features by Black, brown, and Indigenous filmmakers from around the world.

📅 July 31-Aug. 3, Various times, 💵 $7.50-$18 per film,📍Various locations, 🌐 blackstarfest.org

Northern Liberties’ 2nd Street Fest has been a staple of the neighborhood since 2008, bringing crowds of thousands to NoLibs businesses, restaurants, and vendors. There’s a little bit of everything, including two concert stages showcasing local acts.

📅 Aug. 3, noon-10 p.m., 💵 Free,📍Spring Garden St. & N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 2ndstfestival.org

For more than 60 years, the Philadelphia Folk Festival has welcomed some of the best folk musicians and singer-songwriters to the Philly region for a weekend-long music festival. This year’s headliners at Old Pool Farm include John Gorka, a pioneer of contemporary folk, and Baltimore-based artist Sonia Disappear Fear.

📅 Aug. 15-17, 💵 $80+,📍1323 Salford Station Rd., Harleysville, Pa. 19438, 🌐 folkfest.org

Calling all vegans and vegetarians to the Navy Yard: your feast has arrived. In August, the traveling vegan festival, “Vegandale,” will drop anchor in South Philadelphia to share vegan food and art, host dance parties, and share the word on a “world free of animal exploitation.”

📅 Aug. 23, 💵 $15-$25 per person,📍4747 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19112, 🌐 vegandalefest.com/philadelphia

One of Philadelphia’s most famous art festivals, Fringe Festival, is back with its hundreds of performances across the city that are sure to spark introspection, inspiration, and laughter. For almost 30 years, Fringe has continued to cement Philadelphia as a place where the weird and eclectic can thrive. Full lineup releases July 15.

📅 Sept. 4-28, 💵 Various prices,📍Various locations, 🌐 phillyfringe.org

The Clover Markets have been operating in Philadelphia for the last 15 years, and what started as inspiration from European open-air markets has transformed into its own Philly thing, transforming neighborhood corridors into bustling lanes of stalls with jewelry, clothing, art, and more.

📅 Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free,📍25 W. Highland Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 theclovermarket.com