Sixty trees destroyed after powerful storm hits Swarthmore arboretum

A wild spring storm last week severely damaged portions of Swarthmore College’s Scott Arboretum.

According to a Facebook post on Thursday, the arboretum’s amphitheater and Crum Woods are closed until downed trees can be removed and damage repaired. Aside from those locations, Scott Arboretum & Gardens remains open.

On Friday, April 4, hail, rain, and straight-line winds affected the Delaware County area, taking out approximately 60 trees at the 350-acre arboretum on the Swarthmore Campus. Eight downed trees affected the amphitheater and even more were felled by the storm in Crum Woods, “where staff are inspecting the trails to identify damaged and unsafe trees and working with contractors to make these areas safe for recreation.”

The storm forced Scott Arboretum to cancel its Spring Hike in Crum Woods on April 5.

The arboretum’s Facebook post mourned the loss of several older, stately trees there, including two Yoshino cherries, a saucer magnolia that was in full bloom, its “oldest and most beautiful specimen” of the pendent silver linden.

“A number of other trees sustained damage when these larger specimens fell, and some of these will need to be removed,” arboretum staff wrote.

Commentors on the Facebook post mourned the trees too.

“Such a loss of beloved beings,” one wrote. “May the cleanup and stewardship of this wonderful resource continue.”

Many magnolia and cherry trees escaped the storm, unscathed, the arboretum wrote, and are currently in full bloom.

The Scott Arboretum & Gardens was founded in 1929 by the family of graduate Arthur Hoyt Scott. There is no fee for admission.