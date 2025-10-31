🏞️ Explore the Water Gap | Outdoorsy Newsletter

We’re overdue for a fall getaway.

Here’s what we’re doing today:

👻 Your Halloween weekend weather outlook: Gusty and chilly following Thursday’s storms.

— Paola Pérez (outdoorsy@inquirer.com)

If you’re looking for a change of scenery, we’ve got you covered — itinerary included.

At the Delaware Water Gap, you can enjoy river views, jazz nights, apple pie, and antique treasures — just two hours from Philly.

🏞️ The Gap is an outdoorsy village located by a majestic 40-mile stretch of the Delaware River that winds through the Appalachian Mountains.

🛶 From kayaking to boating, there are plenty of activities to soak up the splendor of the Delaware, surrounded by fall foliage. We recommend stopping by Edge of the Wood Outfitters for gear and maps that will guide your adventures.

🍦 Treat yourself with a scoop or two from Llama Ice Cream while you walk along the river, and freshly baked goods and fruit preserves from Village Farmer and Bakery.

Use our guide for a scenic, slow-paced weekend at the Water Gap.

News worth knowing

New Jersey beaches, still recovering from recent storms, took another hit Thursday with impacts along the coastline. Ocean City had already declared a local emergency last week and urged state and federal officials to help after suffering severe beach erosion. A high school in Maine started having students go on hikes instead of detention. Teachers are seeing results. Some of our regional state parks popped up in HBO’s Delco-set drama Task. We went spot-by-spot through the series.

🎤 Now we’re passing the microphone to environmental reporter Frank Kummer.

Philadelphia discharges 12.7 billion gallons of raw, diluted sewage into the Delaware River’s watershed each year, with Camden County adding to the mix, according to a new report.

That’s a problem, say the report’s authors at the nonprofit advocacy group PennEnvironment. Philadelphia and Camden border the river, and significant recreational potential is blocked for part of the year because of pollution from both, the authors say.

A waterway can remain unsafe for recreation for up to 72 hours after an overflow. That suggests local waterways could be unsafe for recreation up to 195 days per year, or more than half the year. — Frank Kummer

Kummer explains the ramifications of the report.

A foliage view

I saw a post on X that felt so relatable, I had to capture this view on my Amtrak train back to Philly.

👋🏽 That’s it for now. Don’t forget to change your clocks on Sunday (we “fall back” in time).

