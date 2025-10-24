Ocean City declares emergency over beach erosion, urges state and federal help

Ocean City Council on Thursday night declared a local emergency over beach erosion, and urged state and federal officials to help.

The resolution comes after the community suffered severe erosion during two recent storms. Hurricane Erin in August and a nor’easter in October battered the city’s beaches, scouring out cliffs of sand.

“This could be a tool to help our legislators who are fighting to fund a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment project,” Mayor Jay Gillian explained.

Gillian said city officials spoke with Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew with ideas to deal with the erosion. This year marked the first year since 1996 that Congress approved zero federal dollars for beach projects in New Jersey.

A New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) assessment of the damage from the October nor’easter, found that the city experienced erosion between 1st and 11th streets, with new dune scarping or loss in that entire stretch.

Some of the scarping — vertical sandy cliffs caused by storms — exceeded five feet in height.

High waves caused additional damage under the boardwalk at 5th and 6th Streets, according to the DEP.

“Ocean City is currently experiencing critical and accelerating beach erosion, including significant dune loss, destruction of protective berms, and threats to both public and private property,” the resolution states, “placing the city in an emergency state of vulnerability ahead of the winter storm season.”

The resolution said beach width and height had already been compromised before the storms.

Further, it said, the city “lacks the financial resources to independently implement large-scale beach replenishment, dune restoration, or long-term protective measures, and requires urgent and immediate assistance and funding,” from state and federal sources.

Officials say Army Corps replenishment efforts have already been delayed without any clear timeline to continue.

The resolution was sent to Gov. Phil Murphy, and multiple U.S. and state legislators, as well as multiple county, state and federal departments.

“Ocean City stands ready to work collaboratively with all levels of government to protect the lives, homes, economy, and natural resources of its residents,” the resolution states, “and requests that this growing crisis be met with the urgency and seriousness it warrants.”

Ocean City is not alone in having felt the wrath of the storms without any funding help in site. The continued federal shutdown has only resulted in more delays in seeking money.

Coming after Hurricane Erin, the October nor’easter erased sand and seriously compromised dune systems, the DEP said in its preliminary assessment of the storm.

“Moderate to major erosion” was reported on Long Beach Island and from Strathmere to Cape May, and “moderate to minor” erosion from Brigantine through Ocean City, according to that assessment.

Although Erin stayed well offshore when it struck in August, the winds and waves it generated caused at least minor erosion on 85% of all Jersey beaches, according to the department’s analysis.

That included “moderate” sand losses in Avalon, Ocean City, Strathmere, and North Wildwood.

Contributing to the sand losses resulting from the nor’easter was the fact that the beaches already had endured consecutive days of onshore winds on four occasions since Aug. 18.

That left beaches without much time for recovery.