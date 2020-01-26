“I remember literally bursting into tears the moment I saw her — so moved that this incredible child had joined our lives,” Kelly says. For a week, they huddled in the Airbnb: no mail, no dog, no work. “All we had to worry about was the baby and each other,” Kelly says. Still, with Jacquo at school and Oona with her father, “I was very eager for my whole family to be able to come together.”