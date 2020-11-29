There’s a photo of 2-year-old Christianne on her tricycle, just before she fell off, and many images of family gatherings down the Shore. There are photos of Pat with husband Dave and their girls, and with husband Warren, playing cards with Christianne’s parents. She’s at her antique store in one, and laying cement and bricks around her home’s foundation in another. “The basement kept flooding, and we were trying to prevent that,” Pat said.