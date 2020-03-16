View this post on Instagram

🚨 My fiancé and I pray every morning. It was his idea. Prayer truly worked for us. We used to be that couple no one wanted to be around, and no one wanted to see together. (We were that bad) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ❤️We broke up for a few months, dated other people, and then realized that there’s no one else worth suffering for. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👉🏽We struggled with communication, our anger, our emotions. On top of being young, in a long distant relationship, him figuring out the best way to coparent with the mother of his child, his entire family hating me, we were also two Traumatized people that wanted to love each other the ‘right’ way but didn’t know how. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Like gosh that’s a lot. But when everyone gave up on us, we helped teach each other, and we continue to help teach each other. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Building a foundation while you’re in a relationship is hard. We had to start over. Make MAJOR mistakes. We faced a lot of opposition (and still face people trying to sabotage), but God. I wouldn’t trade this love for the world. Our movie is gonna be lit one day. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Follow our YouTube channel @theofficialoutlaws #tbt ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#happyvalentinesday Shoutout to again @crystal_lindsey for helping my baby make this moment happen! ❤️❤️❤️ Moment I’ll never forget 💕 #prayer