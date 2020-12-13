The women’s realization that they wanted and needed time to focus on just themselves and their lives was the genesis of their weekly breakfasts. In 1998, they briefly considered starting an investment club but abandoned that idea to instead found the Literary Sisters Book Club, through which they and other friends have read everything from Anna Karenina to Malcolm X and a plethora of historical novels. “Marge brought a cake with her to the first meeting that said, ‘Read your book, Bitch!’ ” said Joanne, who still laughs about it.