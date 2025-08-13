Step back to 1590 at the 2025 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

Pennsylvania’s largest celebration of Renaissance arts, medieval sports, and fantasy transports visitors to 16th-century England for a weekend of immersive fun.

Held Saturdays and Sundays at the Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is a longtime autumn tradition, marking the end of summer and the start of fall. The faire is more like live theater in a historical setting than a standard cultural festival.

This year’s storyline is set in 1590, during the golden age of Queen Elizabeth I, as questions swirl over who will succeed the Virgin Queen. Elizabeth plans to decide through a series of tests — and what better place to hold them than the Shire of Mount Hope?

Dozens of costumed cast members bring the village to life as guests stroll the grounds, watch jousting and sword fighting, hear bawdy performances, and join family-friendly sing-alongs.

The Royal Kitchens serve giant turkey legs and modern American fare, while the Shire Pourhouses pour Mount Hope wines and Lancaster County ciders. Premium add-ons, such as Faire Day Pub Crawls, require separate tickets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Dates & times for the 2025 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

The 2025 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire runs Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 16 through Oct. 26. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with merchants closing at 7 p.m.

📍 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Pa. 17545 🕒 Aug. 16–Oct. 26, Saturdays & Sundays, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. 📞 717-665-7021 🌐 parenfaire.com

Schedules for the 2025 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

Schedules, known as “Daily Writs,” are released each week for the forthcoming weekend of the Renaissance Faire on parenfaire.com/faire.

Tickets to the 2025 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

Tickets are sold online only — there is no in-person box office — and often sell out, especially late in the season. Purchase at parenfaire.com/buytickets.

Through Sept. 14: $37.45 for ages 11+, $21.45 for ages 5–10. Sept. 20–Oct. 26: $41.45 for ages 11+, $23.45 for ages 5–10. Children 4 and under are free.

Dogs are welcome with a Royal Hound ticket, proof of vaccinations, and a submitted registration form, waiver, and photo. Only service animals are otherwise permitted.

Themed weekends at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

Each themed weekend includes adult and children’s costume contests, treasure hunts, and special events, such as Oktoberfest and trick-or-treating in the Shire.