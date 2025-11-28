How to have a Perfect Philly Day, according to ‘Predator: Badlands’ director Dan Trachtenberg

As a kid growing up in Philly’s northeast suburbs, filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg was obsessed with movies. In fact, he spent so much time at the local video store in Willow Grove Mall that the manager eventually hired him, even though he was only 15.

“I wasn’t really allowed to work,” said Trachtenberg. “But because I frequented the store so much and would advise people on what movie they should get, they gave me a job.”

Advertisement

After his shift, he’d often take the train to Market Street station and walk over to Chinatown where he would pick up a new Hong Kong action movie. He even learned Mandarin so he could speak to the woman at the pharmacy who rented Chinese movies on the side. He may have purchased a few bootlegs from the adult film store down the street, too.

“Hong Kong action movies really ignited my fire for filmmaking,” said Trachtenberg. He has since transformed that passion into a successful career as a major Hollywood director. His most recent film, Predator: Badlands, hit theaters earlier this month and earned rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

“I am thrilled to have made the kind of movie that I would have devoured as a kid growing up,” said Trachtenberg.

Here’s how Trachtenberg, who now lives in Los Angeles, would spend a perfect Philly day — or afternoon, rather — based on his time as a student at Temple University in the early aughts. His perfect day requires a bit of time travel.

4 p.m.

I spent so much time on South Street because I was really big into pop-punk and emo music. I would go to Tower Records where you could listen to music on the headsets. It was the only way to hear something before you bought it.

[Editor’s note: Tower Records closed in 2006, unfortunately.]

6 p.m.

Then I would go to Jim’s and get a cheesesteak. Sometimes I would have two cheesesteaks in a row. I don’t know how I did it. Then I’d walk two blocks up and go to Lorenzo’s and get a slice of pizza. They have these giant slices, literally pizza the size of your chest, and it’s incredible.

8 p.m.

Two pretty treasured movie experiences were going to the Ritz and seeing movies that didn’t normally come to the movie theaters where I grew up in the suburbs. And then also going to the Riverview for a very interactive experience — people yelling, throwing popcorn, and getting fired up. There was no better crowd than seeing something at the Riverview.

I saw a Jackie Chan movie called Jackie Chan’s First Strike. It’s the one that had this iconic ladder fight in it where he fought off a bunch of guys using a ladder. At the end of that sequence, I started clapping. I initiated the clap that became a standing ovation in the theater. No one was there to receive the standing ovation. All of us were so taken by what we had just experienced that we had to erupt in a standing ovation. That was a truly incredible moment.

11 p.m.

Late at night my friend and I would often go to Melrose Diner [Editor’s note: the diner was demolished in 2023]. It was a staple, but it was the most annoying diner because the way the seats were, they forced you to sit facing other people. They would cut a booth in half and seat three people on one side and three other people on the other side. We would get grilled cheese and mozzarella sticks and a bunch of marinara sauce and just dip it all. It was my favorite late night food.

I also loved going to Wawa. There was a meatball sub there that I devoured. When you leave Philly, you realize how ridiculous the word Wawa is. When you grow up with it, it’s just normal. You don’t think about it. But when you leave, you realize how silly you sound when you say it. No one believes you that it’s actually a store that really exists.