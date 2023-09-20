One diner to go: The landmark Melrose is being demolished

Demolition is officially underway on South Philadelphia’s beloved Melrose Diner, which has held down a strip of Snyder Avenue at 15th Street and West Passyunk Avenue since 1935.

The process began around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to South Fellini co-owner and West Passyunk resident Johnny Zito, who uploaded footage of the teardown to Instagram while walking his dog.

“I’m heartbroken,” Zito, 40, told The Inquirer. He remembers his first visit fondly: He got pie with his aunt after his first-ever trolley ride. The diner would eventually become the meeting place for Zito and his business partner Tony Trov when they were teenagers: “We called it the kitchen.”

Owner Michael Petrogiannis filed demolition permits for both the Melrose and his nearby Broad Street Diner in 2022, around the time of a kitchen fire that had since shuttered the Melrose.

Since then, plans were announced to replace the Melrose with a six-story apartment building and a new Melrose at the ground floor. This time, Petrogiannis previously told The Inquirer, the diner would have more tables and less counter seating.

Petrogiannis, who said the Broad Street Diner would not close during the Melrose’s reconstruction, was not available for comment Wednesday. His daughter Maria Petrogiannis confirmed that plans for the site still include a smaller Melrose Diner. She did not have a projected opening date.

“This is going to be what’s best, not only for us, but for the community and neighborhood as well,” she said.

Around at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a small crowd had gathered across the street to mourn the diner as a claw truck tore apart the exterior. Passersby paused to film the demolition.

“It’s an icon. I never thought it would disappear,” said 70-year-old Diane Torres, who has lived in the orbit of the diner her entire life, and encouraged her son Ben, now 40, to work there when he was 15.

“It was where the boys used to go” when she was in high school, Torres said. “I used to cut class, go there, and then bump into my mom.”

Jason Pirrung, 36, who watched the demolition while wearing a faded Phillies T-shirt, worries about where people in the neighborhood will go to the pass the time, especially as third places in Philadelphia continue to disappear alongside the city’s 24-hour diners.

“It’s a gathering spot for all walks of life,” Pirrung, whose go-to Melrose order was a cheese omelet for himself and creamed chipped beef for his wife. “We don’t have many of those in this neighborhood.”

The Melrose also has significance beyond South Philly: The Smithsonian prepared a history of the diner, which was first owned by Dick Kubach, and popular Lansdale-born pop punk band the Wonder Years released a song named after the diner in 2010.

Zito, who once spent an hour documenting the legacy of the Melrose for his “Legends of Philadelphia” podcast, is pessimistic about the diner’s future.

“I hope they bring it back for the modern era,” Zito said. “But those old timers — who have been going there every Sunday after church — their routine has been disrupted. I don’t know if they’ll return.”