As I left the house that afternoon with an extra pop in my step, I bumped into a young woman who asked me if I had ever found my rug. She informed me that she had taken a picture of my wife’s sign and posted it on Facebook, where it had been shared nearly 200 times. I don’t know it for a fact, but I believe that the efforts of this young woman, who didn’t know me from Adam, struck a chord with the porch pirate and, ultimately, brought Dad’s rug home.