Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square this June

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is set to return this summer, celebrating the Year of the Snake with dazzling displays at Franklin Square.

Historic Philadelphia Inc. and Tianyu Arts & Culture announced that the festival will run from June 20 to Aug. 31, operating daily from 6 to 11 p.m., except on July 4.

Visitors can expect massive illuminated sculptures, including a 200-foot-long dragon, as they walk through a forest-themed display and watch fountain light shows. The festival also features live performances, food and drink vendors, and folk artists selling handmade goods. Franklin Square’s mini golf course and the Parx Liberty Carousel will be open at a discounted rate during festival hours.

New this year, lanterns designed by local students will be on display. The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival Student Design Contest invites kids ages 8 to 14 to submit a dragon drawing for the Year of the Snake. Winning designs will be turned into lanterns and displayed at the festival before being sent home with the students. The submission deadline is May 16.

Franklin Square and its playground will remain open and free to the public during regular daytime hours, with a free scavenger hunt available for those who want to see the lanterns in daylight. However, starting at 6 p.m., tickets are required for entry. The park will close at 5 p.m. to prepare for the evening festival.

A new unlimited entry pass is available this year for $80 (or $45 for children ages 3 to 13). Single-day tickets range from $16 to $26 Monday through Thursday and $16 to $29 Friday through Sunday. Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended.

A portion of festival proceeds will support Historic Philadelphia Inc.’s programming, park maintenance, and year-round free events.