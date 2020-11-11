Over the past several years, the Neighborhood Gardens Trust, a citywide nonprofit land trust — with an assist from Councilmember Mark Squilla — began working with the city Department of Parks and Recreation, property owners, and developers to acquire the land either by title or long-term lease. The goal, said Jennifer Greenberg, the trust’s executive director, was to “permanently protect the garden so it could be used without fear of being taken for commercial or residential development in the future.”