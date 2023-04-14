What to know about Philadelphia’s community gardens: How to join, what it costs and more

Gardening has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety levels, increase vitamin D, and improve people’s diets. But living in a concrete jungle can make it hard to cultivate these benefits while developing your green thumb. Community gardens can help, and Philly is home to about 400 of them.

For Ben Miller, garden program director at People’s Kitchen, community gardening can be described in one word: nourishing. “Gardens give us hope, life, nourish us with healthy things, and let us learn from each other,” said Miller. “Plants are teachers of resilience, growth, and patience,” qualities many community gardens need as they continue to fight for green community spaces.

Although some gardens reached capacity during the pandemic — resulting in waitlists of up to six years — many are accepting new members. Some gardens, such as the People’s Kitchen, cultivate fruits and vegetables to feed folks in need. Others, like Emily Street Growing Home Garden, specialize in providing the Asian-American community with a space to grow “culturally appropriate food,” according to garden planting coordinator Sabia Afroz.

As spring settles, knowing how to find the right community garden for you doesn’t need to be overwhelming. If you don’t have the space, tools, or gardening knowledge, check out these free or low-cost, new member-friendly options. For more locations throughout the city, be sure to check out organizations like Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) and Neighborhood Gardens Trust for your closest gardens.

How to find a community garden near you

A great place to start your search for a community garden is within your neighborhood. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation has a map with 18 community gardens across the city, where people can learn about gardening, how to compost, advocacy, growing food, and building community.

At most Parks and Rec locations, gardeners are assigned a plot. There are also options for folks looking for a more communal experience. According to spokesperson Maita Soukup, some gardens share responsibility for fruit-bearing trees, herbs, or larger crops, like corn. Email farmphilly@phila.gov to see if you live near a garden with open spots.

This garden specializes in growing produce to help feed people in need, through the People’s Kitchen. But, you can still take home the crops you grow. Some produce that’s planted includes: Heirloom watermelons, beans, okra, greens, herbs, tomatoes, goji, rice, purslane, dandelion, molokhia, benne, mustard, and edible sunflowers. You can sign up no matter your gardening skill level. Lessons and tools are provided by the garden, which is open Tuesdays and Saturdays. Fill your information online peopleskitchenphilly.com and you can visit the garden as soon as you sign up.

📍6171 Reinhard St., 📧peopleskitchenphilly@gmail.com,📞 215-469-1614, open Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All gardening skill levels are welcome at this Kensington garden, and tools are provided by the garden. If you don’t have previous experience, garden members will teach you. This year, the garden isn’t producing food, but gardeners can expect to plant and help take care of pollinator flowers. If interested, send an email to info@kctphilly.org to learn about garden gatherings. You can also join them for community events on Saturdays.

📍3235-56 Kensington Ave., 📧info@kctphilly.org, 📞267-428-6299, open Tuesdays; hours subject to change, check their Instagram account for updates.

At this garden, people can sign up to plant fruits and vegetables and take care of them communally. Garden activities include weeding, planting and maintaining the crops, and members gather on the second Tuesday of each month from April to October.

📍1801 W. Glenwood Ave., 📧 1801glenwoodgreenacres@gmail.com

Specializing in cultivating fruits and veggies traditional to Asian countries, this garden is open to all skill levels. You must be a South Philadelphia resident and pay a $25 fee. To register, email afroz@seamaac.org. Upon approval, you will receive one of the 18 available plots to plant your own crops. According to garden planting coordinator Sabia Afroz, when you register it’s “important to disclose your ethnicity, so [they] can provide information in your language.” Garden activities include planting, outdoor movie screening, and community produce-sharing days. Tools and gardening lessons are provided by the garden.

📍 728-42 Emily St., 📧safroz@seamaac.org, 📞215-467-0690

Philadelphia Horticultural Society community gardens

If the places listed above are too far for you, the PHS has a map with over a hundred associated community gardens. Some are just opening their enrollment, while others — such as Summer Winter Community Garden, and the Hansberry Garden and Nature Center — are already full for the spring and summer seasons.

According to a PHS spokesperson, your best bet for getting a spot might be going to a nearby garden directly. “This time of year gardens aren’t as responsive to their emails so [it’s] best for people to physically stop by, make an introduction and even lend a hand,” said the spokesperson.

What does it cost to join a community garden?

Gardens are operated by independent volunteer community groups. Each one has its own needs, structures, procedures, and fees. For Parks and Recreations gardens, you can expect to pay an average of $25 in seasonal fees for your plot, the cost of six packs of organic romaine hearts at Aldi.

As for the associated costs of gardening (including seeds, fertilizers, and tools), many are covered by the city or the gardens.

Parks and Recreations provides free compost, mulch, and wood chips, while community gardens offer free on-site tools. Depending on the demand, they might not always be available, so Soukup recommends buying your own basic tools, such as a shovel, gardening gloves, knee pads, and trowels. These extras can add $25-$50 to your gardening hobby.

Are there wait lists for getting a community garden plot?

The wait depends on the garden you apply to. Each community garden has its own enrollment process and many gardens have waiting lists.

Gardens first confirm with members, during winter, to see how many are re-enrolling for the spring and summer. Depending on the number of empty plots, garden leaders will make their way through the waitlist to assign you an available plot.

The waiting time can take months, but in some cases, years.