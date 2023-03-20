Guide to composting in Philadelphia: where to go, what to compost, and more

Nationwide 50% of the garbage is compostable, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). But unlike San Francisco, Portland, or Seattle, Philadelphia doesn’t have a citywide pick up program, as it does for recycling or trash.

This can be a problem if you don’t have a garden or enough space to do it yourself, but there are options for letting someone else take care of the process. While not all your waste needs to be composted, some food items can be donated, and things such as clean egg cartons, and newspapers can be recycled. Here is what to know about how to compost in Philly. From how to get started composting, what is and isn’t compostable, and composting programs and drop-offs around the city.

How does composting work?

When you take food scabs, plants, and wood chips and leave them to decompose and break down, microorganisms proliferate and digest organic resources. They need oxygen for survival, carbon and nitrogen (created by the decaying process) to reproduce, and plenty of water to decompose the materials. The result is a nutrient-dense compost, used to fertilize your garden.

Do’s and don’ts of composting in Philly

✅ Remove produce stickers, packaging, tape, glue, and staples before putting any items in the composting pile.

✅ Shredded paper, brown bags, and no wax-coated cardboard.

❌ Don’t put food items with a slow decaying time. It can cause bad odors, which can lead to unwanted visitors.

❌ Don’t put pet ordure or human stool in your compost bucket. Although they are compostable, they need to reach at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit to destroy potential pathogens.

❌ Don’t add compostable bags and cookware to the pile. They need to be processed by commercial composting facilities.

What is compostable?

Depending on who handles your composting, the items accepted may vary. However, according to EPA, many home waste items can be composted, and divided into two categories:

Greens (nitrogen-rich materials)

Food and vegetable scraps Grass clippings Yard trim Coffee grounds and paper filters Paper tea bags Crushed eggshells

Browns (carbon-rich material)

Dry leaves Plant stalks Twigs Shredded paper, cardboard, and brown bags Untreated wood chips

Knowing if your items are nitrogen or carbon-rich can help your composting process. For instance, if you are composting at home, EPA recommends adding greens to your pile to increase the temperature. And, adding browns to sore air circulation, and reduce bad odors.

What is not compostable

Not all food is compostable. And, even if an item says “biodegradable,” you might not be able to compost it in your yard. If you are composting at home, avoid these items:

Meat and fish Bones Dairy products Oils, grease, or any kind of fat Big amounts of cooked food Glossy paper Painted wood Dryer lint Weeds with seeds Pest-infected plants Feces

Where to drop off compost in Philly

This grocery store has a free recycling center for people to drop off cell phones, batteries, shoes, and even oyster shells. Their composting program is available at all stores. Put your compost in a reusable bin or compostable bag (no plastic bags) and deposit the contents in their compost bin.

Accepted items: Eggshells, food scraps, coffee grinds, tea leaves, soiled paper products, plastic labeled as compostable or biodegradable, and MOM’s reusable bags.

Where to drop off: In any of Mom’s Organic Market Pennsylvania locations. In Philadelphia, go to 34 South 11th St., Monday through Sunday, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In 2019, the city launched a community compost network. The program hoped to have between 20 to 25 places for Philadelphians to drop off their food and yard waste but as of 2023, there are only 13 sites. One is not yet open for collection, and only three are open to the public (the rest require you to be a member of the respective community garden). You need to email for drop-off hours.

For people in the suburbs, the state Department of Environmental protection has a search tool to help you locate drop-off centers near your area. They have a list of contacts and accepted materials per site, but it hasn’t been updated since 2016.

Composting Pick-up services

Created in 2009, Bennett Compost drops off a 5-gallon bucket with a sealed lid (to prevent smells and keep pests out), and picks it up outside your home or apartment complex every week.

Cost: $18 per month

Accepted items: Eggs and eggshells, fruits, vegetables, tea bags, coffee grounds (including the filters), nut shells, seafood shells, dairy, rice, pasta, bread, and grains. As well as, hair and fur, soiled cardboard, fireplace ashes, and other household and garden items.

Prohibited items: Meat, bones, infested or dead plants, pet waste, soiled cat litter, cleaning wipes (compostable or not), k-cups labeled as compostable, black walnut tree leaves or twigs, yard trimming (if you use chemical pesticides), coal, and charcoal ash.

Pick-up schedule: Collection happens after 9 p.m., but the day depends on where you live.

Circle compost is a woman-owned business that opened its doors in 2016. Like Bennet Compost, they too provide you with a 5-gallon bucket to collect your compost, but their pick-up schedule strategies depend on if you leave in an apartment or a house.

Cost: $12 per month for pick up every other week, and $18 for weekly service.

Accepted items: Brown paper, corncobs, flowers, food scraps, non-chemically treated hair and fur, dead plants, used matches, olive pits, pencil savings, seeds, tobacco and rolling paper, tofu, and other kitchen items.

Prohibited items: Sugar cane base compostable containers, food ware leveled as compostable, or anything that feels made out of plastic.

In the suburbs

Mother Compost: Costs between $20 to $28 per month depending on how many buckets you need. Options range from one to five. They don’t accept meat products or large yard waste. But, cut flowers, drier lint, rice, and napkins are among the approved items. Back to Earth compost crew: They pick up every other week, and you can choose between paying a monthly fee of $20 for one bucket or $27 for two. Their list of compostable materials has over 20 items. But rubber bands, twist ties, junk email, and plastics are prohibited. Kitchen Harvest: For $18 a month, they collect one 5-gallon bucket of composting every other week. Thirteen different items are permitted, including cereal, plant timings, and straw.

Composting at home

If you have the space to compost at home, EPA recommends putting your greens in a closed container on your kitchen counter, under the sink, in the fridge, or even freezing them and placing your browns outside.

Once you are ready to create a composting pile, layer browns and greens “like a lasagna.” This will create a balance between the microorganisms and the moisture needed to decompose the material. Keep an eye on the particle size, moisture, oxygen flow, and temperature. Your pile’s core should be at least 140 degrees.

If done correctly, not only can the structure of your soil improve; but also, you will be taking a step closer to helping the planet.