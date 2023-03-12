Alas, we must bid adieu to our orchid and blossom flower friends, as the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show winds down to an end. But, it begs the question — what do they do with all those flowers?

This year’s flower show, which ends this Sunday, featured elaborate setpieces with chandeliers featuring thousands of tulips, orchids, and daisies, lush jungles filled with tropical foliage, a giant donut topped with 800 pink carnations and much, much more.

That’s a lot of flowers to reduce, reuse and recycle.

We already know that each night in between days of the show, garden designers and caretakers tirelessly look after the plants through forms of flower triage, like removing dead flowers, watering all the plants and manicuring them to prepare for the next day of attendees. But what happens when everything shuts down?

According to the show’s host, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, many of the living materials at the show find new homes. Here’s what we could find out: