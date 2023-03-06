The best places to take selfies at the Philadelphia Flower Show

The Philadelphia Flower Show, with its thousands of blossoms and intricately crafted exhibits, is practically made to be photographed.

If you’re hoping to show your followers that you love nature or your exes that you’re living gloriously, we compiled five of the best spots to pose at the Convention Center this week. Just plan ahead, because the other influencers are also on their way.

1) The Entrance Garden (obviously)

With thousands of plants and dozens of star-bright hanging LED lights, the Entrance Garden offers a chance to feel small in a giant, blossoming space. Seth Pearsoll, creative director of the Flower Show, described it as one of the “most grand moments” of the show, and said his team built it “to mimic that electric jolt that you get when you see something stunning.” Sashay around! Everyone’s taking photos and you can too.

2) This Neon Green Flower Tunnel

Stand in the center of the Florid Electron exhibit, designed by Harijanto Setiawan, a Singaporean architect-turned-florist, and make someone take your photo. In addition to capturing the “garden electric” theme of the show, Setiawan “used Venus fly trap tucked in surprising places,” according to Florist’s Review, an industry magazine. From an unscientific review of social media, this appears to be one of the most-photographed spots at the Flower Show, so be prepared to get in line.

3) A floral donut that says “Treat ‘Yo Self”

This giant donut is part of the “Eye Candy” exhibit by Philly-based Schaffer Designs. The donut itself is made from coco fiber; its icing is crafted from about 800 pink carnations. The sprinkles were sourced from Jet Fresh Flowers in Florida, which sells “Hippy Psychedelic” preserved roses that have been dyed to pop with color.

“We really wanted it to connect to the audience members walking through,” said Bill Shaffer, who along with his wife Kristine Kratt designed the confection-themed exhibit. Schaffer said the team has counted about 17,000 social media posts connected to it so far.

4) This enormous flower chandelier

This enormous chandelier is crafted from thousands of tulips, orchids, daisies, and other blooms color-blocked to match hanging ribbons of silk, cotton, and wool. The eye-popping fixture is surrounded by bare branches.

“Whenever there’s dark, there is some light that shines through,” said Al Fuchs, assistant to designer Eric Schellack of Arrange, Floral and Event Design. Beneath the chandelier is a round green ottoman for reflection, collapsing, and, of course, photo-taking.

5) Butterflies Live!

Yes, there are live butterflies. Yes, you have to wait in a long line to see them. But once inside the Butterflies Live! tent, butterflies are everywhere. One attendee on Saturday somehow coaxed a giant blue butterfly into landing directly on her forehead. The resulting photos were, needless to say, striking. Before you leave, Flower Show volunteers will sweep you for butterflies, so don’t attempt to take any home with you.