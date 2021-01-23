You know the holidays are over when Philadelphians feed the last of their Yuletide greenery to farm animals. This month, Teddy, a Nubian goat, munched on a Christmas tree at Awbury Arboretum, where the Philadelphia Goat Project is headquartered. People were invited to drop off their trees, for a fee, and visit with the hungry creatures. The donated trees were fed to the animals and/or turned into wood chips that help line the trails around the arboretum, cover the goats’ paddocks, or adorn parks around the city.