“We called the [sneaker] collaboration ‘A Love Story,’ LOVE being the skate park at 15th and JFK, which is the scene that I grew up in and around,” said Gorecki, now 38. “We’ve seen so many big skateboarders that came out of that park, but I wanted to tell the story of the kids that have utilized that area. Skateboarding is a conduit that brings all of these men and women together.”