It wouldn’t be winter in Sea Isle City without a group of revelers dashing in and out of the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
The 26th Annual Polar Bear Plunge held on Presidents’ Day weekend drew crowds from across the region to the New Jersey beach town on a day when temperatures hovered around 30 degrees, there was a bit of a stiff wind, and water temperatures were in the low 40s.
The event is one of a number of weekend activities that include costume contests, food, drink, music, a corn hole tournament, and a run/walk for autism. Each year many of the businesses at the Shore town, which are normally closed for the season, open their doors to take advantage of the midwinter economic boost.