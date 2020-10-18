They were both also busy. Priscilla, now 72, continued to provide leadership consulting services through her firm, Leadership Recruiters. Steve, 71, had sold two optometry practices but recently returned to work for a national vision care chain. Both have adult daughters and Priscilla has two grandchildren. She serves on the advisory board of the Reading Terminal Market, where she is also a volunteer ambassador, and is a board member of the Welcoming Center, which provides economic resources for new immigrants. Steve plays guitar in a band and, through his volunteer work with Musicians on Call, plays music for hospital patients.