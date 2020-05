William Penn Charter senior Anne Flemming (here with her mother, Penn Charter math teacher Liz Flemming) wears a crown and sash from a “prom in a box.” She and other seniors at the school received the items as part of a promotion for ABC sitcoms’ prom episodes, including “The Goldbergs” and its spin-off, “Schooled,” whose fictional school, William Penn Academy, is based on Penn Charter. The shows’ creator, Adam F. Goldberg, is a Penn Charter graduate.