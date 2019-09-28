In the waning days of summer, 56-year-old John Charleston relaxes on a shady bench on Race Street Pier in Old City. Charleston, a Philadelphia native, works nearby and likes to take a seat and enjoy a few moments of quiet reflection while looking onto the Delaware River before starting his day. The park, set on Delaware Avenue and in the shadow of the Ben Franklin Bridge, also offers free morning yoga classes until Nov. 12. Classes start daily at 7 a.m., and at 9:30 a.m. on weekends.