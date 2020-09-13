Rachael Kelleher & Johnny Serrano

Johnny was happy to be married to Rachael, and so proud of her for all the planning and re-planning. He was also filled with gratitude that they were sharing the day with his mother. Just after Thanksgiving 2019, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her treatment ended in mid-March, and it was not certain she would feel well enough to go to their originally planned April wedding. She felt great by July, but two weeks prior to the wedding, fell and broke a knee and foot, so again, Johnny had been unsure if she could be there.