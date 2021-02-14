As she waited for Stephen to pick her up for their next outing, a wine tasting and music in Chadds Ford, Randi almost wished they had not reconnected; odds seemed high that she was wasting her time on someone who wasn’t ready for a relationship. But then they were sipping, and listening to bluegrass, and her optimism returned. During a break in the music, each said they had a question for the other, which turned out to be the same question. Each had purchased two tickets to see Carole King and James Taylor and wanted the other to go. They were amazed, then delighted — the tickets were for different nights.