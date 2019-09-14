Goats in the park. On Sept. 25, the Free Library of Philadelphia will team up with the Philly Goat Project to host a “storybook walk” at Rittenhouse Square. The event, which kicks off at 5 p.m. and is open to children and families, will include a goat-accompanied tour through the park, during which a guide will stop intermittently at lawn signs that, taken together, tell a full story that ends at the Billy goat statue inside the park. “Goats are like a bridging platform for different causes,” said Philly Goat Project founder Karen Krivit. "We’re looking at how to get families to read together.” For more information, call 215-685-6621.