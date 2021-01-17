The next weekend, he suggested that he and Rita Lynn place a love lock on the Sandy Hook bridge to mark their six-month anniversary. They were enjoying the views of Highlands and New York City when Justin knelt and asked Rita Lynn if she would marry him. Crying, she fell to her knees, too. Justin put the ring — the one given to her mother by her late father — on Rita Lynn’s finger. After they kissed, Justin realized she had not actually said yes, so he asked again, “Will you marry me?”