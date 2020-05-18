Because of his medical needs, Joey cannot live full-time with the Graves family, so he remains at Children’s Specialty with the caregivers who love and know him well. Until the coronavirus spun the world around, someone from the Graves family would visit him every day, and bring him home on weekends. And Jim wouldn’t miss a night at the hospital, where he’d snuggle with Joey at bedtime and tell him how much he is loved. Even now during coronavirus distancing, Jim and Robin FaceTime twice a day with Joey. And they are now permitted to see him once a week through a plate glass window.