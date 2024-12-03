Stallone’s Rocky statue will be on top of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps for a month

A second casting of the Rocky statue, owned by Sylvester Stallone, was unveiled on top of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum Art Tuesday. It will remain on loan through Dec. 31 as part of the city’s first RockyFest.

The sculptor of the statue, A. Thomas Schomberg of Palm Springs, Calif., was on hand for the unveiling, which took place in the same spot where the fictional mayor in Rocky III dedicates the statue in the film as “a celebration of the indomitable spirit of man.”

“It’s kind of humbling. I’m just a little man,” Schomberg said as he looked at the statue overlooking the city.

In its time, the original Rocky statue has suffered almost as many blows as the fictional boxer it portrays, having been the subject of much debate about its place in art and in our city. Yet like Rocky himself, it preserves against the odds, and remains an enduring presence in Philadelphia’s landscape. The first Rocky statue, which has lived at the base of the art museum steps since 2006, will remain in that location.

The second statue, which currently sits atop the art museum steps, was commissioned around 2006 by Robert Breitbard, who displayed it in the San Diego Hall of Champions he founded in that city’s Balboa Park (no kidding). Sylvester Stallone purchased the statue at auction in 2017 for $403,657.

A third copy of the statue is owned by Schomberg and is available for purchase for $1.5 million.

The unveiling of the second casting atop the stairs kicked off RockyFest, a week of activities centered on the Rocky franchise, from movie marathons to happy hours.

“This statue represents everything that the Rocky films stand for: resilience, heart, and the unbreakable bond between Rocky and the people of Philadelphia,” Stallone said in a news release. “It’s a gift to my fans who have supported me and the Rocky story for the last 48 years, and I’m thrilled to be able to bring this special moment to life in the very city that made it all possible. Philadelphia has always been close to my heart, and I hope this gift resonates with everyone who has been part of the Rocky journey. I’m excited to see how the fans embrace this moment—it’s for them.”