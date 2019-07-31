Cornhole for a good cause. On Sept. 28, Jill and Steve Anoia will host their second annual Brews and Bags for Hope Cornhole Tournament at Stickman Brews’ parking lot in Royersford. Last year, a few months after 38-year-old Steve was diagnosed with ALS, the Montgomery County couple held an ALS a fund-raiser that would be able to include as many people as possible. They decided on the beanbag-toss game because “almost everyone can throw a bag,” Jill said. Last year, about 500 people attended and 64 teams signed up. The duo raised more than $15,000 for the ALS Hope Foundation. This year, they hope to raise more than $20,000. The registration fee for the double-elimination-style tournament is $80 for two players, which includes a drink ticket and tournament T-shirt. The overall winner will take home a trophy, and two sets of custom Cornhole boards. For more information, email BrewsAndBags4Hope@gmail.com.