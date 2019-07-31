Special athletes. The Delaware County Special Olympics is looking for players and volunteers for its summer/fall season. Athletes and coaches are wanted for a variety of sports, including soccer, volleyball, bocce, and flag football. The season, which started in late July and ends on Oct. 31, culminates with the three-day state finals at Villanova University’s campus Nov. 1-3. Players and volunteers may sign-up any time between now and Nov. 1. For more information, email DelcoSpecialO@comcast.net.
Gratitude. On July 11, more than 300 Philadelphia-area volunteers gathered at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 to assemble 10,000 care packages for public servants as part of Operation Gratitude. The grassroots campaign, which started in 2003 to show appreciation for military officials and first responders, brings the service to a different city every month. The 15-item care packages include things like carcinogen-removing Hero Wipes and 5-hour ENERGY drinks. About 9,100 packages were delivered July 12 to police departments, firehouses, and emergency-response centers in the Philadelphia area. The remaining were mailed to service members graduating from the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May. For more information, visit www.operationgratitude.com.
Cornhole for a good cause. On Sept. 28, Jill and Steve Anoia will host their second annual Brews and Bags for Hope Cornhole Tournament at Stickman Brews’ parking lot in Royersford. Last year, a few months after 38-year-old Steve was diagnosed with ALS, the Montgomery County couple held an ALS a fund-raiser that would be able to include as many people as possible. They decided on the beanbag-toss game because “almost everyone can throw a bag,” Jill said. Last year, about 500 people attended and 64 teams signed up. The duo raised more than $15,000 for the ALS Hope Foundation. This year, they hope to raise more than $20,000. The registration fee for the double-elimination-style tournament is $80 for two players, which includes a drink ticket and tournament T-shirt. The overall winner will take home a trophy, and two sets of custom Cornhole boards. For more information, email BrewsAndBags4Hope@gmail.com.
Gold scout. This summer, Malvern Girl Scout Katherine Ridder is creating heart-shaped pillows for patients recovering from surgery at Paoli Hospital. Her venture will help fulfill requirements for the Gold Award, the Scouts’ highest honor, for which awardees must demonstrate leadership through take-action projects “that have a sustainable impact in their communities and beyond.” Katherine, who came up with the idea after watching several family members endure difficult recoveries from surgery, will receive her Gold Award this winter, pending the project’s completion.
Have a Roundup suggestion? Send to Upside@inquirer.com