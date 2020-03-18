“I don’t want to get back into the office-and-career field again,” said Anderson, who said she never considered Uber or Lyft because the idea of strangers in her car was not a good fit. She now considers herself retired, loves her flexible schedule, and earns $300 to $500 a week for about 25 walks. She’s not only less stressed than she was while at QVC but has “toned up” from all the walking, and has been able to get off blood pressure medications.