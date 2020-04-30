Toney overcame one obstacle after another to get here. The challenges he faced in childhood, while moving from home to home, didn’t become easier when he graduated in 2010 from Archway Upper School in Atco. He attended Archway, a private special-education school, for six years, and also played basketball briefly at Williamstown High School, since he lived in that district at the time. Toney was cut from the team as a freshman, then made the team as a senior, but quit during the season.