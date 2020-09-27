John ran the four blocks to Unclaimed Diamonds. Seeing the panic on his face, the owner asked four other customers for their patience and waited on John first. John, who said he learned a lesson about delegating that day, then ran to the Marriott to catch a cab to his father and stepmother’s house — about 45 minutes behind schedule. His parents are in their 80s and did not want to take the risk of attending even a socially distanced wedding, so the couple brought the wedding to their yard. John’s daughters and sister, Shalon’s parents, and a few friends also watched the couple exchange vows for the first time.