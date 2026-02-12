Sheetz opens its first store in Wawa land, right across from a Wawa

Sometimes Sheetz happens and at 8:02 a.m. on Thursday it happened in Montgomery County when the chain opened its first convenience store in what’s long been undisputed Wawa territory.

The store — which is directly across from a Wawa on West Ridge Pike near Lewis Road in Limerick Township — opened not with a Boom Boom, but with a whisper.

Unlike a Wawa grand opening — where fans dressed in the store’s merch often queue up well before the doors open and the line to get in wraps around the building — there was just David Swartz waiting outside for the opening, bundled up in his folding rocker chair.

Swartz, 36, of Collegeville, who arrived an hour before the opening, was surprised to find himself the only one in line, as were the gaggle of Philadelphia reporters who far outnumbered him and peppered him for interviews.

A self-identified “diehard Wawa fan,” Swartz said he came to Sheetz’s opening for the food and thinks the competition will improve both chains.

“There’s nothing you can get here that isn’t delicious,” he said. “I love Wawa but they need different stuff and that’s what Sheetz is here to do, they’re here to deliver that.”

Slushies, plushies, and more

Once the doors opened, folks who’d been waiting in their warm, parked cars started to file in, forming a line for the coffee, which was free all day. Others explored the touch-screen menus, checked out the prepared food offerings, and browsed the aisle selections.

Inside, Swartz poured himself a strawberry-lemonade slushie and ordered a hot dog, nachos, and fish tacos with fries — at 8:15 a.m. He also picked up three Hello Kitty plushies for his girlfriend, which he hugged in his left arm. Wawa, he pointed out, does not sell plushies.

“My girlfriend is going to be very happy when I come home with these,” he said.

Elsa Ortiz, 54, drove an hour from Philadelphia’s Frankford section to pick up a hoagie for her boyfriend (everybody was out earning early Valentine’s Day points).

“Sheetz is definitely better than Wawa for him,” she said. “Right now I’m neutral, but today I am a Sheetz girl … Their coffee machine is by far one of the best.”

Ortiz said the store being right across from a Wawa is very on brand for the Philadelphia region.

“The rivalry is just like Philly, with its rivalries and everything else,” she said. “Still, go Eagles! I’m still Eagles!”

There are some rivalries you can play both sides of, and some you can’t.

Shortly after 9 a.m., when giveaways for gifts cards and Sheetz schwag began, the store became so packed with people it became a real Sheetz show and the line outside for freebies stretched down the building. The residents of the Delaware Valley may rep hard and local, but they also won’t say no to a free T-shirt.

The expansions

While opening a Sheetz so close to an existing Wawa may seem like the new guy in town is throwing down the gauntlet, it’s actually a move taken right out of Wawa’s own playbook. In 2024, when the Delaware County-based chained opened up its first store in central Pennsylvania — what was traditionally Sheetz country — it did so within eyeshot of an existing Sheetz.

For decades, the urban lore in Pennsylvania was that there was a gentleman’s agreement regarding unspoken boundaries between Delco-based Wawa in the southeastern corner of the state and Blair County-based Sheetz, in south-central Pennsylvania.

But that’s all it was — lore (New Jersey has its own devil, we had to come up with something) — and as both chains began rapid expansions in the 2010s, it seemed inevitable they would cross over to each other’s markets at some point. In fact, Wawa and Sheetz have coexisted in several markets already for some time, including Virginia, Maryland, and right here in Pennsylvania, in Berks and Lehigh counties, according to Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce.

Today, Wawa has 1,193 stores in 13 states and Washington, D.C., and more than 95 store openings planned for this year. Ten stores in central Pennsylvania have gone up in the last two years, with 40 more planned over the next five, Bruce said.

Sheetz, meanwhile, has more than 800 stores in seven states. Previously, its closest store to Philadelphia was in Berks County, but now that it’s officially moved into the Philly’s suburbs, it doesn’t appear it plans to slow down. Sheetz stores have been proposed in Chester County and even in Delco, at Painters Crossing shopping center in Chadds Ford, just five miles down the road from Wawa’s headquarters.

Now that could get Sizzli.

A rivalry?

Representatives of both chains deny they are rivals and point out that they’ve even worked together to support food banks, the Special Olympics, and various other nonprofits.

“We’re fortunate to have always had a respectful and friendly relationship with the folks at Sheetz,” Bruce said. “And, while we have always embraced healthy competition at Wawa when we think about competitors, we tend to think about challenging ourselves to make sure we are meeting the needs of our customers and communities.”

While you may see folks eating on trash cans at Wawa, you’ll never hear Wawa officials talking trash on Sheetz. Wawa fans, on the hand, are a whole other hoagie roll.

The low-stakes rivalry between the Pennsylvania-based convenience stores’ fans has resulted in memes, debates, op-eds, and even an upcoming documentary, Sheetz Vs. Wawa: The Movie.

When news of the impending Sheetz opening in Wawa territory spread last month, cheeky comments by Wawa fans on social media included “We are all protesting this,” “sheetz is temu wawa,” “Sheetz is fire, but Wawa is for life,” and “this is my heated rivarly [sic].””

But local officials said they didn’t hear of any pushback on the Sheetz and they welcome the competition in their county and township.

Patrick Morroney, a Limerick Township supervisor, has never been to a Sheetz but said he’s pro-business and welcomed their opening a store in the community.

“I think that people are going to find their niche between Wawa and Sheetz,” he said.

Jamila Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners, said she frequented Sheetz while she was a student at Penn State and having the company open a store in Montco is “nostalgic” for her.

“Even though Wawa has dominance here in Montgomery County and the region we always welcome new businesses because that creates economic drivers, job opportunities for both, and it just gives people options to choose from,” she said. “It’s always good to see a new business planting roots here.”