Richmond’s older brother, who he refers to as “Big Mike,” is somebody he has always looked up to. The 6-foot-8 Mike Richmond played at South Philadelphia High, excelled at the University of Texas El-Paso (UTEP), and became a third-round draft pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 1987. Big Mike enjoyed a career playing in Europe. Now he’s a coach for one of the traveling Washington Generals teams and is losing every bit as much as his brother did.