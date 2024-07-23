Germantown menstruation non-profit loses hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of supplies after flood.

The Spot Period Hub, a non-profit that provides menstruation care and health services, is looking to rebound after sufferring severe flood damage. The Germanton-based organization lost hundreds of thousands of dollars of menstrual supplies and suffered serious damage to their headquarters due to flooding that occurred after heavy rains on June 30.

In addition to water ruining pads and tampons the group collects and distributes to the community, the roofs over the main lobby and the computer room were ruined, and the facility’s floors were “completely damaged.” The Spot Period Hub still accepts clients with pending appointments to receive care, but the building is otherwise closed to community members and drop-in clients. During repairs, the building will be off limits to all clients.

The clinic is working with its landlord to fix structural and flooring damage, said Lynette Medley, co-founder of the nonprofit. They are still assessing the extent of the damage.

“For us to be fully operable, everything has to be done so it’s safe,” Medley says, noting that clients have to walk through the damaged areas to access services. “I’m letting people who had pending or emergency appointments come in and get [menstrual] products, but that’s only if no ones working in those areas. When [maintenance] actively start tearing up the sub floor, we won’t be able to let anyone in.”

Aside from the structural issue, the floods damaged boxes storing donated menstrual products. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Medley showed how the broken panels of the roof, along with the floodwater, fell directly on the hundreds of menstrual supplies they stored to give out to the community.

The Spot Period Hub is the headquarters for No More Secrets, a non-profit dedicated to fighting “period poverty,” or the inability to access menstrual products. Since 2021, they have served one million clients through the hub, their five satellite locations at HBCUs, and a mobile “community satellite” location.

As the non-profit prepares for a temporary closure, The Spot Period Hub hopes to replenish the supplies they’ve lost. Medley has been reaching out to brands and corporate partners. The clinic also has an amazon wishlist for individuals who wish to donate.

Medley says the damage goes further than the physical losses.

“I think the biggest thing wasn’t the loss of the products, it was not having a space for our community to go during a heat wave, during a time in the summer when kids are out of school and they have nowhere else to go,” she said.

Medley and her team also used The Spot Period Hub to throw social events for the local Germantown community.

Anika Jackson, a mother to 3 daughters, was a regular client at the clinic.

“They were so welcoming to everyone that walked in. You can literally go sit down and have a talk with Ms. Lynette and [co-founder] Nya [McGlone] about your personal life,” she said “I have two older daughters, they love going there.They do the pizza parties, the self care days, we go to all of it.”

Jackson is one of many clients who relied on The Spot Period Hub to provide menstrual products and feels lucky that she was one of the clients with an existing appointment to access care.

“When they closed down I was like ‘Now I’m in a stage where I have to work it out, because I now have to get three people products’. I am more than happy that [the flood] didn’t stop them from opening their doors to us because most people wouldn’t even open them.”

It’s unknown when the building will close and for how long, but Medley says she hopes to re-open as soon as possible.

“Philly has been amazing in spreading the word from uplifting [us], sending nice messages. People have been sending us stuff from our Amazon wish list so again, Philly has stepped up and I appreciate it,” she says. ”They’ve been understanding, they’ve been empathetic and sympathetic. They’re having different drives throughout the city so they have embraced us with their love and compassion.”

For any donations please go to https://www.nomoresecretsmbs.org/how-to-donate