By far, the hardest part about traveling is your diet. Unfortunately, most airports, train stations, and bus terminals have notoriously poor food choices. I recommend eating a healthy meal that is rich in protein before you head out of the door to board the plane, train, or bus. A meal rich in protein will keep you satiated longer than, let’s say, a bagel with cream cheese. If you eat before you board, you’ll be less likely to be seduced by all the fast-food and sweets while travelling.