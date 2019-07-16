Well, summer is finally here. Summer signals the official time for fun, play, recreation, and travel.
Whether you’re doing a staycation or travel vacation, it’s tempting to want to skip your exercise routine, eat whatever you want, and just generally chill.
After all, summer is about family and friends sharing time together, eating deliciously grilled foods, sipping Long Island iced teas, and, of course, enjoying a water ice.
No doubt, staying in shape during summer and vacation season can be especially challenging, but not impossible. With a little planning and preparation, you can tackle the adult summer slide off the wellness wagon, and manage to maintain your healthy lifestyle anyway.
Ideally, when traveling, stay at hotels or resorts that have gym accommodations, and schedule your workouts early mornings. Check online to see what type of facilities they have, their hours of operation, and if there are group classes or fitness trainers available. Otherwise, look for a local fitness chain near your hotel. Most health clubs offer special day or weekly membership passes to travelers.
Another thing you’ll want to do, is review the menus of the hotel and restaurants you plan to dine at, prior to your visit. Checking the menus ahead of time, will give you a heads up on what to expect, and you can strategize on what are the best choices for your health and diet.
Of course, if you’re abroad or in some remote place that does offer any of the above options, then stick with the basics in your hotel room. You can get a great workout in the middle of your hotel room with old school exercises like push-ups, dips, lunges and squats. Even the chair in your hotel room can be used to do a variety of exercises.
Site seeing walking tours can also double as outdoor cardiovascular exercise. Does it get better than that, taking in the sites and exercising at the same time?
By far, the hardest part about traveling is your diet. Unfortunately, most airports, train stations, and bus terminals have notoriously poor food choices. I recommend eating a healthy meal that is rich in protein before you head out of the door to board the plane, train, or bus. A meal rich in protein will keep you satiated longer than, let’s say, a bagel with cream cheese. If you eat before you board, you’ll be less likely to be seduced by all the fast-food and sweets while travelling.
So, while there’s no doubt, it harder staying fit while you travel, but with a little planning and determination, you can do it!
- Ask your home gym. If you belong to a gym, see if your membership has privileges at your travel destinations. Some large chains have locations throughout the US and Canada. Also, some local gyms partner with hotels and offer the hotel guest special rates.
- Schedule your workouts. Schedule your workouts like your business or travel itinerary. Otherwise, you will be more likely to skip it. Try to maintain the same schedule you would at home. Ideally, schedule time to exercise early in the morning. While it may be tough getting up, you’ll feel energized after your workout and raring to go.
- Pack portable pieces. Make some room in your suitcase for a jump rope and some resistance bands. These items are really portable, easy to pack and can net impressive results.
- Ask the hotel for a scale. If you really want to keep a tight rein on your weight, be sure to ask your hotel to provide a scale in your suite. Many hotels have scales and will provide one upon request. This way, you can ensure you don’t gain 5-10 pounds during your vacation.
- Don’t over do the booze, ice cream, and water ice. While delicious, tropical summer drinks, ice cream, and water ice are full of empty calories. If you just can’t resist, have some, but try to keep it to a single serving per day.