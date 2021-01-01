In fact, Davis loves cats so much that he decided to give up his life on the road performing as a rap artist in 2012 to instead change litter boxes at the Atlanta Humane Society. Then in 2017, he gave himself a new nickname — “TrapKing” — and started a company to humanely trap stray cats, get them spayed, neutered, and microchipped, and return them to where they came from. He says the name is a play off the term “rap king,” an honorific bestowed on hip-hop’s best lyricists.