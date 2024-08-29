‘Golden Bachelor’’s Susan Noles shares her Jersey Shore secrets

Susan Noles, the Delco goddess who captured hearts on The Golden Bachelor, recently dropped some serious Jersey Shore wisdom on us in a chat for The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Down the Shore newsletter, giving readers an exclusive peek into her favorite Jersey Shore spots and summer memories.

Noles, who has been flying coast to coast for her new Golden Hour podcast with fellow contestant Kathy Swarts, managed to squeeze in a few rapid-fire answers for our popular “Shore Slam Book” feature, curated by our very own Amy S. Rosenberg.

Now, if you’re not familiar with Amy’s Shore Slam Book, where have you been? It’s the must-read section where she hits up notable Shore lovers with a barrage of fun, quirky questions about all things Jersey Shore. We’ve had everyone from the Wildwood Seasquatch to local legends spill their Shore secrets — and Susan Noles did not disappoint.

Her answers gave us a glimpse into her love for the Shore, which she clearly holds dear — even as her new Golden Bachelor fame takes her all over the country.

For someone who’s now got that Golden Bachelor glow, Susan is still all about the Shore. She named Cape May or Sea Isle as her favorite beach — because, of course, she’s got taste — and confessed to a serious love for pork roll and cheese sandwiches. (You can take the girl out of Delco, but you can’t take the Delco out of the girl.) And when it comes to the age-old Shore debate — surfing or fishing? — Susan’s got the right idea: She’d rather watch surfers than people fish. Same, Susan, same.

Her perfect Shore night? Picture this: a good-looking gentleman, holding her hand, strolling along the beach. Swoon! It’s enough to make you want to binge-watch The Golden Bachelor all over again. And, of course, no Shore experience would be complete without a slice from Mack’s Pizza.

As Labor Day looms, Susan’s feeling the blues, knowing it’s almost time to swap the Jersey Shore for Cali. But for now, she’s soaking up every sunrise and sunset, dodging jellyfish and greenheads like a pro, and reminding all of us to keep our beaches clean.

