Wonder down the Shore | Down the Shore

The term “never-ending summer” never sat right with me, cause it’s never long enough. Memorial Day was a heartbeat ago and here we are on the closing credits of summer 2024.

I’m Jason Nark, a lifelong Jersey Shore-goer, with a home base in North Wildwood and while I mostly write about rural issues in the wilds of Pennsylvania, I’ve written hundreds, maybe more, stories by the beach. I’m subbing in for Amy S. Rosenberg today like I did last summer.

Advertisement

Programming note: This newsletter’s taking a break after today’s edition, but make sure you don’t unsubscribe because our Down the Shore newsletter is not going away and we want to stay connected about what matters most down the Shore.

You shouldn’t miss this today: By the way, today’s newsletter is extra special. The Shore slam book section has some star power. Amy Rosenberg connected with bona fide Delco goddess of Golden Bachelor fame for it. Before we get to that, I’m focusing the top space newsletter on a personal story.

A few years back, when my kids were in the dramatic throes of adolescence, they ditched me on the Wildwood boardwalk, unceremoniously, one random summer night.

One year, they’re squeezing my hand in terror on a dark ride and suddenly there are eye rolls, the hint of a mustache, and an outstretched palm demanding $20. Life has a funny way of working out, though, and instead of kicking sand on the beach, alone, or fishing for seaweed with my dad, I went ahead and had another kid in my mid-40s.

It’s been the best thing I’ve ever done too, a whole new bundle of joy and wonder, a chance for me to reclaim my silliness, the Saturday morning “dad energy” I prided myself on back in the day. Sure my beard is gray and I can’t read the small print, but this summer, my daughter and I huddled against the wind, high atop the Ferris wheel in Wildwood, feeling exhilarated and a tiny bit scared. It’s been a long time and I’ve missed it.

My daughter turned 3 this summer — old enough and tall enough for some real rides — and past experience, I’ve got another decade of ice cream, roller coasters, and sand castles to keep me young, unless I break a hip or something. Even better, those kids that ditched me a few years are now mostly adults, and they’ve come around (they come around, don’t worry) so I have a bevy of built-in sand diggers, stroller pushers, and substitutes for certain rides that get me sick.

No tea cups for dad, at any age. So, as the proverbial curtain closes for the summer season, I have a bunch more to look forward to as she grows.

And while I’m here and have the space to say it, I’d like to bid a personal farewell to Jack Morey, of Morey’s Piers, who died in July at 63. I interviewed Jack a dozen or so times over the years, spent a lifetime on his piers, and even wound up chatting with him, personally, when I’d see him in the waterparks there. Jack’s thoughtfulness and creativity always stuck with me. He broke my heart by dismantling the classic Golden Nugget roller coaster back in 2009, but he explained his decision in a way that made sense and, even better, he didn’t send it off to the scrapyard. He cared. You can still ride a version of it at Knoebel’s Amusement Park, another magical place in Pennsylvania’s coal country you should visit this fall.

📮 What’s one thing that would get you to the Shore in winter, consistently? Let me know what you think by replying to this email, and I’ll include your most interesting responses in a future newsletter. Have ideas or news tips about the Shore or this newsletter? Send them to me here.

☀️ ☁️ Weather.com is calling for a warm, partly-cloud Labor Day weekend at the Jersey Shore, with the potential for some showers on Sunday. My dad says flounder are biting in Hereford Inlet on white, plastic grubs and my surfer son is excited (I’m sorry) about potential tropical storms in the fall.

— Jason Nark (Find me at @jasonnark. 📷 Follow me on Insta at @jasonnark. 📧 Email me here.)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Shore talk

🏖️ Cabana service: My colleagues Erin McCarthy and Ariana Perez-Castells wrote about the growing number of Jersey Shore tourists who have hired “beach concierges,” basically folks who will make restaurant reservations, set up beach gear, and even watch your kids on the beach.

☀️ Don’t fret: Anthony R. Wood notes that it’s safe to say that you won’t have to fret about tropical storms on summer’s last unofficial weekend.

😡 End of Wonder?: While I’m on the subject of amusements, the Ocean City Wonderland Pier debacle is still fresh on my mind, so I’m getting on a soapbox.

One could look at an amusement park strictly as a business and it is, of course, but it’s a business meant to make children happy, to create memories, and dare I say it, infuse a little magic into their lives for a few nights every summer. Ocean City doesn’t need more condominiums or homes or “luxury” hotels (though maybe a cheap one). It needs Wonderland Pier.

It pains me to see what’s happening in Ocean City and The Inquirer’s Jersey Shore guru Amy S. Rosenberg and research whiz Ryan Briggs had the defining story on how things got so bad there. I know Amy will be following the story for the rest of the year and beyond.

What to eat/What to do

Shoulder season is upon us and some believe it’s the most wonderful time to be at the Shore. It’s also a time for weekend food festivals and they’re coming in hot, starting this weekend. Here’s a sampling.

Steel Pier’s All You Can Eat Crab and Shrimp Fest: 8/31 to 9/2. Noon to 11 p.m.

📍1000 Boardwalk Atlantic City, NJ 08401, 💵 Tickets are $29.99. Check out the site for more information.

The Wildwoods Food & Music Festival: 9/7, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

📍 Byrne Plaza along Pacific Avenue between Oak and Schellenger Avenues in Downtown Wildwood, 💵 Free entrance. Check out the site for more information.

Ventnor’s Downbeach Seafood Festival: 9/14 to 9/15.

📍North Dorset & Burk Ave in Ventnor City, 💵 Tickets range from $10.73 to $67.57 for VIP. Check out the site for more information.

🎃 Haunted seafood: Looking for a terrifying meal for you and the kids? Menz Restaurant & Bar, an eclectic and delicious restaurant just outside of Wildwood in Rio Grande, has been hosting “haunted” dining for several years. I took my kids back in the day and might take the toddler, but it’s pretty spooky and dark. The haunted dining runs from 9/27 to 10/27 and reservations are recommended. Get the crab au gratin. Check out the site for more information.

🎺 Cape May Jazz Festival: One day this spring, out of nowhere, I started enjoying jazz and announced, at the breakfast table, that I was entering the “jazz phase” of my life. With that being said, maybe it’s time to hit up the renowned Exit Zero Fall Jazz Festival in Cape May from 10/24 to 10/27. Check out the site for more information.

Shore snapshot

Vocab Lesson: schlepping: This came directly from Erin and Ariana’s story on beach concierges and it made me think. You never schlep more than when you’re at the Shore. According to their story, schlepping is the “process of taking chairs, umbrellas, and other supplies to and from the beach.”

🧠 Trivia time

💀 Speaking of Halloween and rides, there used to be more “scary” dark rides at the Jersey Shore. Which one went up in flames in 2002?

A. Brigantine Castle

B. The Hell Hole

C. Castle Dracula

D. Hunt’s Horror

If you think you know the answer, click on this story to find out.

📖 Shore slam book: Susan Noles

We’ve been following the Atlantic City exploits of the great Susan Noles, the Delco goddess of Golden Bachelor fame, and finally got her to answer our summerlong rapid fire Q’s & A’s. Noles, who has a new “Golden Hour” podcast on dating life with fellow contestant Kathy Swarts, was flying back and forth to the West Coast to officiate a wedding, so she emailed her responses to us. We hope to catch up to Noles soon for a full airing of her Shore life. In the meantime, here are her answers for our final slam book. — Amy Rosenberg.

Favorite beach: Cape May or Sea Isle.

Favorite summer breakfast: Eggs Benedict and fresh fruit.

Perfect beach day: Sun shining, toes in the sand, no humidity.

Perfect Shore night: With a good-looking gentleman, holding my hand.

Favorite sandwich: Pork roll and cheese

When Labor Day approaches, I feel: Sad. Time to go to Cali.

It wouldn’t be the Jersey Shore without: Mack’s Pizza

Best thing for kids: The rides and boardwalk

Surfing or fishing: I’d rather watch surfers than watch people fish.

Sunrise or sunset? Both. Sunset and sunrise.

Shore pet peeves: Green heads and jelly fish

The Shore could be improved if everyone would: Clean up after themselves. Don’t litter on the beach

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.