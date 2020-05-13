“No excuses,” Rivera said. “I made those decisions. They made me who I am today. I’m 23 and I feel like I’ve lived more than a 40-year-old. I held my cousin, looked in his eyes when he took his last breath. That could have been me. Somebody might have held me when I took my last breath. Without Project WOW, there would be no Wilson. I didn’t know I had the light inside me. Miss Sylvia brought it out.”