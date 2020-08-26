His mother encouraged her son’s singing, and soon he and a friend formed a rock band. It didn’t go very far, but it got Agar hooked. He started taking voice lessons. The early influence of artists like Queen was quickly eclipsed by that of the great Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti, and the teen fell deeply in love with the passion and power of opera. When he was 16, he began studying in New York with Emily Olin, who teaches with the Yale School of Music’s opera program. He studies with her to this day.