The football season may be over, but that doesn’t mean the Temple University Owls are taking it easy.
Every Friday morning during the spring semester, the football squad takes time to mentor and inspire children at three schools – Camden Promise Charter School, Camden’s Pride, and Katz Dalsey Academy, also in Camden.
"It honestly feels good,” said Temple University football running back Onasis Neely, 20. “I really like giving back, and it’s really nice to work with them. If I was their age, I would like to work with someone I could look up to.”
The players spend time with the elementary and middle-school students during gym class and lunch period. In addition to having a bit of fun, the players talk about the importance of teamwork and mutual respect.