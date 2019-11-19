The barrier, both tantalizing and frustrating, was a very in-character move for a band that’s always preferred to maintain an air of impenetrable mystery. Monday’s show was the band’s first in Philadelphia since the release in August of Fear Inoculum, Tool’s first album in 13 years and only the fifth studio album in its almost three-decade existence. Still, despite the nearly sold-out crowd’s enthusiastic welcome, singer Maynard James Keenan’s acknowledgment of the audience was limited for most of the show to a single word: “Philly.”