The top Nuuly trends in Philly. And how the service picks its styles.

When the Eagles were headed to the Super Bowl, one specific jacket flew off the racks at Nuuly’s Levittown warehouse: the Princess Diana Eagles jacket. It was one of the top five most-rented pieces in February by Philadelphia-area subscribers of the monthly clothing rental service.

That warehouse — a labyrinth of rotating carousels, clattering hangers, and row after row of garments — holds more than a million pieces of clothing. Each month, Nuuly’s 300,000 subscribers choose from more than 20,000 distinct styles — individual cuts, designs, and fits across categories like denim, outerwear, and evening wear.

What ends up in subscribers’ rental bags is shaped largely by Sky Pollard, Nuuly’s head of product.

Nearly half Nuuly’s inventory comes from its sister brands under the URBN umbrella — including Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters. But Pollard’s goal is to build an expansive, rotating catalog that goes beyond the occasion wear that often draws customers in.

The guiding vision is to always “have a well rounded assortment of brands and styles so that all of our customers feel like they can use Nuuly for every day,” Pollard said.

The Nuuly catalog is also a space that encourages women to experiment with their wardrobes, try out styles without having to invest in a piece while being unsure. Serving a subscriber base of largely women, aged 25-35, the brand’s biggest appeal lies in its range, both in terms of style and size. It carries clothes from sizes 00 to 40, in plus, petite, and tall, and they rent out maternity clothes.

“We’ll buy whatever sizes brands will make for us. We’re also super lucky in that we’ve grown so much, that we’re now in a position where a lot of our brands will make sizes for us, even if it’s not something they do for themselves,” Pollard said.

While many subscribers come to Nuuly for a one-off rental, they often stay for the chance to experiment with trends for a month — without committing to buying. Rental patterns tend to spike during the holiday party season and dip in the early months of the year, with a small resurgence in spring as unpredictable weather leads to layering and versatile dressing.

When building Nuuly’s inventory, Pollard looks at trend cycles and customer data. “The last few years, it’s been a lot about this quiet luxury thing,” she said. “So what brands can we bring in to support that trend? Is this growing? Is it declining? Where is it in the trend cycle?”

Customer surveys also play a major role in selecting inventory.

In February, Pollard took a closer look at rental data for Philadelphia-area subscribers. These were some of the top-performing pieces:

“Our business is predicated on the idea of keeping units of clothing in inventory and in circulation as long as possible,” said Dave Hayne, chief technology officer at URBN and president of the service. “Our goal is not to feed any inventory into a landfill.

Pollard said many subscribers report buying fewer clothes since joining. “They don’t have to go shop somewhere on a Friday night, and buy a bunch of stuff for the weekend, that they maybe never wear again.”

Still, the environmental impact of rental fashion is complicated. As New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman has reported, Alden Wicker’s book To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion Is Making You Sick notes that the transportation involved in rental services can offset some of the climate benefits of not buying new.

Even so, Nuuly is looking for ways to make the process more sustainable. With its in-house brand, ReNuuly, surplus inventory is upcycled into new garments. The goal, Pollard said, is to keep clothing in circulation — and customers thinking more intentionally.

“I do think customers are starting to understand that there are options out there for them to make those decisions,” Pollard said, “and maybe be a little bit more responsible.”