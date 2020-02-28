Officer Benson Churgai, center, is shown here with colleagues at the Philadelphia Police Training Center in Philadelphia, on a day he and his classmates are gathering for the official group photo of graduating class 391, prior to their graduation ceremony which will occur on Friday, in Philadelphia, February 26, 2020. Officer Churgai is the first openly trans officer, shortly before this photo was taken Churgai had come out to his classmates in a prepared speech that received enthusiastic applause.