Waterfalls, cabins, art, and eats in Milford, Pa. | Field Trip

Milford is an outdoorsy town — and then some.

It sits along the scenic banks of the Upper Delaware River in Pike County, surrounded by mountains, with access to major trails, canoeing, kayaking, and biking, and the tallest waterfall in Pennsylvania. It’s an adventure hub among the best in the tri-state region.

But Milford isn’t just for people in hiking boots. It’s also an artsy town, with galleries, a theater, and dedicated film, music, and writers’ festivals. It’s a shopping destination too, with a slew of antique and gift shops, and a healthy-living store that rivals anything in Philadelphia or New York.

“Geographically, I believe Milford has the edge over most small towns around,” said local entrepreneur Bill Rosado, who owns a slew of popular businesses in town. “It is centered so well. Just looking at the town is a treat to me.”

There’s plenty of history in Milford, too, which calls itself the “birthplace of the conservation movement” as it was home to Gifford Pinchot, founder and first chief of the U.S. Forest Service. It also has a historical museum that’s home to a unique and morbid artifact from the Civil War era.

And, finally, you have to eat. Milford is home to fine dining at historic hotels, both fancy and cozy bars, along with breweries, classic diners, organic coffee, and, thanks to Rosado, authentic food from Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. (He was born there).

Milford’s about 75 miles northwest of Manhattan and just across the river from North Jersey, so yes, you’ll see Yankees and Giants gear, but it’s just 135 miles from Philly, so get up there.

Stay: Dwarfskill Preserve

There are plenty of hotels in downtown Milford that are in the midst of everything the town has to offer, including the historic and ornate Hotel Fauchère and the Tom Quick Inn, which would be at home in Cape May. Rosado owns both of them.

I’ve been eyeing up the tiny cabin at the 575-acre Dwarfskill Preserve, up in the hills above town, for years now, as a former colleague had spent extended time there over the years and shared lovely pictures. It’s owned by former Milford Mayor Sean Strub and consists of three separate properties: the one-room cabin I rented for a few nights with my girlfriend, Jen, and my dog, Wanda, and two larger cabins that can fit more people.

We stayed there over the New Year’s holiday, cooking brisket in the microwave and making coffee on the hot plate. While Milford and the Dwarfskill are undoubtedly at their best in the summer and fall, when you can take full advantage of the outdoor opportunities, including the swimming hole at the cabin, we watched both the wood fireplace and the ample snowfall outside for hours. It was hard to leave, a full hygge experience, in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

📍 Dwarfskill Falls Ln., Milford, Pa. 18337

Explore: Grey Towers National Historic Site

If you drive around Pennsylvania as much as I do, you’ll see the name Gifford Pinchot quite a bit. Pinchot was a two-term governor of the Commonwealth and has a 54,000-acre state forest named after him.

He went on to found and run the U.S. Forest Service and is generally considered a pioneer in the U.S. conservation movement. Pinchot was born in Milford and his home, Grey Towers, is a national historic landmark run by the U.S Forest Service. Its curated gardens, French chateau-style stone architecture, and expansive library can all be seen on tours, both in-person in during spring, summer, and fall, and online all year round.

If you’re interested in something a little more outdoorsy, visit Raymondskill Falls, which, at 150 feet, is the tallest in Pennsylvania. You can, technically, visit in winter, but the ice and snow could be treacherous. In summer, you might have to brave some crowds and jammed parking lots, but the views are worth it.

📍 Grey Towers: 122 Old Owego Turnpike, Milford, Pa. 18337

📍 Raymondskill Falls: Raymondskill Rd., Milford, Pa. 18337

Learn: The Pike County Historical Society at The Columns.

It’s not every day that a county historical society can really wow you with an artifact, but Pike County punches up with a Civil War relic you won’t find anywhere else in the world: the bloody U.S. flag used to cradle Abraham Lincoln’s head after he was shot at Ford’s Theater in 1865.

The flag and other exhibits are housed in “The Columns,” a 1904 neo-classical-style mansion. Want to learn how they obtained the flag? Visit on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

📍 608 Broad St., Milford, Pa. 18337

Shop: Better World Store and Cafe.

It’s hard to pin down Better World Store and Cafe in one category.

It’s a place to get coffee or tea and healthy pastries. It’s a community hub, where people gather to meet or work remotely.

It’s also a place to look good, with woolens and other “natural” clothes, and smell good, or simply be good, with homesteading supplies and books.

📍 Broad St., Milford, Pa. 18337

Eat: Felix’s Cantina at La Posada

Jen spends weeks in the Yucatan every winter, so she was surprised to see a restaurant in Northeastern Pennsylvania promising a “taste of the Yucatan Peninsula and other regional dishes from southern Mexico.”

Rosado, who also owns a historic theater in town, owns the Cantina at La Posada, yet another one of his hotels. He was born in Merida, the capital of Yucatan.

He knows the dishes well, and she approved, describing our pork and birria tacos as “fattening and delicious.”

For breakfast, the Waterwheel Café Bakery Bar, an old grist mill along Sawkill Creek, serves up a killer thick-cut Challah French toast. We basically licked the plate clean.

📍 Felix’s: 210 2nd St., Milford, Pa. 18337

📍 Waterwheel: 150 Water St., Milford, Pa. 18337