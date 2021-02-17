Aluise went to a store. His twins love unicorns, so he picked out a stuffed unicorn and a pretty unicorn blanket he thought Mason might like. It was the first time, as an officer, he had ever done such a thing. And at the start of his next shift, he stopped by the Corrados’ home. Chris came to the door; Maggie and Mason had just gotten home from CHOP and were upstairs resting.